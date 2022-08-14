Mohamed’s Enterprise refutes Bascom’s allegations 

MOHAMED’s Enterprise has issued a statement seeking to refute damning allegations made out in social media posts by Police Sergeant Dion Bascom, regarding the murder of Ricardo Fagundes known as “Paper shorts”.

Bascom has also been issued a lawyer’s letter by attorney for the company’s principal, Azruddin Mohamed, which seeks an immediate public apology and financial compensation failing which Bascom could see a $25 million lawsuit against him.

“Mohamed’s Enterprises of Lot 29 Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown Guyana is distancing itself from the allegations by one Mr. Dion Bascom published through a ‘Facebook Live Post’ made earlier this week and subsequently reported in the press. The allegations made by Mr. Bascom are very distressing and are aimed at tarnishing our reputation,” the company said.

The company noted that it wish to clarify that “Mohamed’s Enterprise was never subjected to any investigation related to the crime Mr. Bascom referred to. We have no record that Mr. Bascom ever visited our main office. We have no record that Mr. Bascom or any other rank approached our office to arrest any employee or conduct any investigation”.

The company noted that it nonetheless stands ready to assist the police with any investigation.

“The Guyana Police Force has always received our respect and support as we believe in the rule of law and justice,” the company said.

The statement and lawyer’s letter from Mohamed’s Enterprise comes days after Bascom was reportedly slapped with a $50 million lawsuit from Superintendent of Police, Mitchell Caesar, who was also named during Bascom’s video.

It was last Thursday night that Bascom posted on social media a live video, which he later deleted, naming several persons in wild allegations. After deleting the video he made a subsequent written post.

The social media postings were in retaliation for Bascom having been arrested on Monday during a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raid of a home in Norton Street, Georgetown. Bascom was eventually released.

In the now deleted Facebook video, Bascom claimed that he believed his detention had to do with his work on the case in the murder of Fagundes. A popular gold dealer and biker, 42-year-old Fagundes was gunned down on Main Street, Georgetown, on March 21. A close associate of convicted drug dealer, Roger Khan, Fagundes was shot more than a dozen times.

The Guyana Police Force, on Friday, had released a statement that the Office of Professional Responsibility has since been instructed to commence an investigation into the videos and allegations by Bascom.

Mohamed’s lawyer’s letter noted that the statements made by Bascom are baseless.

“Plainly speaking, all of these statement and accusations against my client are patently untrue, without justification, misleading, defamatory and have caused significant harm and injury to my client, his good name, his reputation and lowered his standing in the Guyanese, regional and international community,” the letter said.

Mohamed’s Attorney, Naresh Poonai, said that his client is therefore demanding an immediate cease and desist by Bascom of any further defamatory allegations and statements and for the retraction of already uttered statements along with an unqualified apology approved by Mr Mohamed.

“The apology must include an admittance that the statement uttered by you were false, misleading and utter without justification,” the letter said.

It further warned that: “Should you fail to comply with the terms of this letter, I have been authorised to institute legal proceedings against you without further notice for defamation of character for declarations, monetary damages in excess of $25,000,000 as compensation for defamation and injunctive relief.”

The letter also warned Bascom that his actions are also liable to criminal charges as it entails several breaches in the Cyber Crime Act.

“My client maintains his rights to make criminal complaints as he sees fit including private criminal prosecution against you without further notice,” the letter said.