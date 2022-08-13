Two Guyanese awarded prestigious Fulbright Scholarship

GUYANESE educator, Keesha St. John and civil engineer, Bayeeshmaal Ramsundar are 2022 Fulbright Scholarship awardees. They will embark upon graduate level programmes in their respective fields at universities in the United States.

According to a release from the US Embassy in Georgetown, St. John will pursue a Master of Science in Agribusiness Economics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale while Bayeeshmaal Ramsundar will pursue a Master of Science in Construction Management at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering.

During a courtesy call at the Embassy on August 11, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch extended congratulations to the awardees on their selection from a highly competitive group of candidates, the release said.

Ambassador Lynch noted that the US Government was pleased to support Guyana’s development by building local capacity through higher education. She further noted that both areas of study were vital to Guyana’s growth as it takes centre stage on the world market.

The release said the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme gives Guyanese citizens the opportunity to complete a master’s or PhD at a higher education institution in the United States. Founded in 1946, the Fulbright Programme now operates in 160 countries and has provided over 400,000 people from all backgrounds and in all fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to complex global challenges. Over 120 Guyanese have benefitted from Fulbright scholarships since the early 1960s, many of whom are in the public sector, academia, the arts, business, civil society, media, and education.