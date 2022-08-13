Broad smiles as thousands of farmers receive fertiliser vouchers

THOUSANDS of rice and cash crop farmers in Region Two on Thursday came out smiling from the various locations after they received their fertiliser vouchers.

The farmers were given a voucher which included a note on the quantity of bags they were entitled to considering the acreage of land they cultivate.

During Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s visit to Region Two in May, he announced that $275 million worth of fertilisers will be allocated to farmers in Region Two. This was done to assist rice and cash crop farmers in making their production process less costly.

Previously, many farmers found it difficult to pay large amounts of money for fertiliser. The increased cost of fertiliser has been linked to global factors including the war in eastern Europe.

The registration process for receiving the assistance from government began in June. A verification process was then conducted by officers attached to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and farmers.

On Thursday at Fisher Primary School, hundreds of rice farmers showed up to uplift their vouchers.

A rice farmer, Shafeek Mohamed, of Colombia village, expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling yet another promise made.

Mohamed cultivates over 20 acres of rice lands. He said that the help will enable him to save more money next crop.

“Fertiliser price went up and I am happy to get this voucher so I can get fertiliser for next crop and I will save that money,” Mohamed said.

Denis Raymond, a rice farmer from Affiance village, said that he owns 125 acres of rice lands.

He said that he is very happy that a huge “burden” came off his shoulders. He said that the voucher will help him offset the expense for the next crop.

“I am glad for this… It will help us and we want to thank the Government of Guyana and [Dr] Bharrat Jagdeo for this initiative,” Raymond said.

Another Affiance rice farmer, Devavrate Persaud, commonly known as “Deo”, will be receiving 39 bags of fertilisers next crop.

Persaud said that it will help him to save. He extended gratitude to the Government of Guyana for the intervention.

“This is a huge help for me and I am thankful! Fertiliser is expensive for the crop; this is a big help for me and I know it for the other farmers too,” Persaud said.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice-Chairman (VC), Humace Oodit and Representative of the Prime Minister in Region Six, Arnold Adams visited various locations where distributions were being made.

VC Oodit said in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle that the process was smooth and transparent.

“This is one of the promises that was made, [and] it has come to reality,” he said, adding: “Whatever the government promises, it always fulfils.”

Oodit said that the list of beneficiaries was built through a transparent process with farmers playing a key role in the verification process.