Andrews Supermarket opens Robb Street branch

CHIEF Executive Officer of Andrews Supermarket, Saiku Andrews opened a second branch of the business on Friday. The new branch is located on Robb Street, Georgetown. The grand opening was graced by Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President, Timothy Tucker; Vice-Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Ryan Alexander; Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry’s Director of Business, John Edghill and Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram.

During remarks from the guest speakers, Andrews was lauded as an entrepreneur who ‘shattered the glass ceiling’ of the business industry in Guyana, and a role model for young people, especially young Afro-Guyanese and those from less prosperous areas.

“What we have here is a Guyanese name, a Guyanese business, 100 per cent local, but giving you the service that is of international standard,” Tucker said.

He added: “If you look around the aisles here, you’ll see anything that you would see from anywhere in the world here. It shows vision; it shows a Guyanese entrepreneur taking a risk at this time.”

Seeram on his part declared that “Andrews Supermarket has earned the right to be a household name” as he praised the quality of service at the establishment.

Edghill in his remarks was also in high praise for the CEO.

“Your life journey has really been a testimony of a Guyanese youth, of a Black man in Guyana, and what you can do when you put God first, you trust in yourself second, and you don’t allow anyone to stand in your way.”

He congratulated the Andrews family on the opening of their new venture.

Previously, Andrews Supermarket had been operating from their Festival City, South Ruimveldt location, and continues to provide a hospitable environment for all customers. The second location is expected to bring a new shopping experience and larger shopping space as well as employment to Guyanese in the city.

The staff complement at the Robb Street branch is estimated to be between 30 and 35.