Sod turned for business centre for persons living with disabilities

THE official sod turning ceremony to signal the construction of a state-of-the art Business Centre for Persons with Disabilities was done at the proposed site in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Thursday.

First Lady, Arya Ali; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues; Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan; Coordinator for the Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) Ganesh Singh and regional officials were among those in attendance for the historic ceremony.

It is expected that similar facilities will be constructed in other administrative regions across Guyana.

The facility, which is the brainchild of First Lady Arya Ali, will house five workstations encouraging commerce, a boardroom, retail space, therapy room, cafeteria and washrooms.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ali said the facility is a necessary investment and will not only serve to provide employment opportunities but will significantly enhance the standard of living of hundreds of persons living with disabilities, and will also support entrepreneurs and creatives from other regions.

“This is investment we must make. While education remains one of the fundamental pillars of empowerment, so too is economic opportunity.

Mrs Ali noted that when she took up the role as Guyana’s First Lady, her push for “inclusability” – a play on words for inclusion and disability – was deliberate as it adds to the “One Guyana” vision.

The goal, she noted, is to promote and protect “the social, political and economic interests of every Guyanese regardless of their age, gender, race, religion or even ability.”

“Today, we are here to demonstrate our commitment to that cause by making this investment in the lives of people who have historically been excluded from many aspects of society,” Mrs. Ali explained.

For the First Lady, this is an inclusive process which will also involve further discussions with various social groups that represent people living with disabilities in order to infuse their ideas into the ongoing projects.

So far, the First Lady’s office has engaged the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to monitor and regulate the production of some of the products to be produced at the facility with the intention of issuing the “Made in Guyana” certification mark.

With that seal of approval, items produced through the centre can be sold locally, regionally and internationally thereby maximising the profits and reach of the products.

“The majority of persons with disabilities live in relative poverty, that is because a disability increases the risk of poverty through lack of employment and education opportunities, lower wages and increased cost of living because of that disability,” Mrs Ali said, noting the need for “effective engagement in economic, social and political life.”

Cash Grant

Turning attention to the cash grants for children living with disabilities, the First Lady said the $100,000 cash grant from the government will likely commence next week. She charged those in attendance to remember their role in advancing the lives of the 30,000 plus persons living with a disability in Guyana.

“When the most vulnerable around us feel protected and safe, and when they can lead independent lives, then we all would have won. I ask that we not rest until we achieve this for our people; we owe that to them,” the First Lady charged.

Mrs Ali thanked the Chinese Ambassador in Guyana Guo Haiyan for the sizable contribution made to the project. For her part, the Chinese Ambassador commended the initiative, expressing her government’s support to persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.