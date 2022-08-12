News Archives
Displaced Linden squatters receive compensation packages
Linden1

THE families that were affected by a demolition exercise at Phase Four, Amelia’s Ward Housing Scheme, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) in May were, on Thursday, compensated for their losses.

In a social media post from the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), it was noted that 20 families were invited to sign their agreements and uplift the cheques. The exercise was held at Watooka House in Linden.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal and a team from the CH&PA distributed the cheques.
According to the CH&PA post, Minister Croal thanked the persons for their patience throughout the process as he reminded them that the Ministry will continue to work to fulfil the housing demand in Region 10.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, hands over compensation packages to the affected persons (CH&PA photos)

Recognising that squatting is not an alternative for citizens, Minister Croal said that the housing drive will continue to extend to every region. He called on persons to be more responsible and desist from squatting.

During the demolition exercise in early May, two habitable structures were demolished while other structures, including fences and foundations, were also removed, the CH&PA said.
“The structures were in the path of an access road. To date, some of the affected persons have been offered house lots while two have opted for housing units,” the statement said further.
Late last month, Prime Minister Mark Phillips met the affected squatters at his Georgetown office to hear any concerns they might have had.

During that meeting, the Prime Minister had assured residents that the government is committed to compensating those who have been affected by the demolition exercise, and to resolve their issues.

PM Phillips had also maintained to the squatters that illegal occupation of government lands and lands marked for development would not be tolerated.
He noted, too, that since the President Dr. Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is people-centred and caring, it was seen as fit to facilitate the squatters’ request to be remunerated for loss sustained.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
