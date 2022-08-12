Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair is lone newcomer in Windies ODI squad to face Kiwis

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel yesterday announced the squad for the CG United One-Day International Series against New Zealand. All three matches will be day/night matches to be played under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 17, 19 and 21.

The three matches are West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the ICC ODI Super League as West Indies aim to automatically qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. West Indies will be seeking to win the CG United ODI Series to secure one of the automatic qualification places reserved for the top 7 teams in the ODI Super League table, excluding hosts India.

CWI’s Selection Panel named one newcomer to the squad – Guyana off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. He made his international debut in T20I cricket last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played six T20Is.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has been named in the 14-member squad and will have to undergo a fitness assessment on the finger injury sustained against India in the CG United ODI Series in Trinidad last month.

All-rounder Roston Chase is unavailable for selection due to injury while fellow all-rounder Fabien Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon Dr Desmond Haynes said: “As we stated before, we are looking to broaden the pool of players and we have decided to give Sinclair an opportunity in the CG United ODI Series against New Zealand.

“He has been in the system for a while and was also in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the upcoming series. We believe with his calm approach and skills he will do well in the matches against New Zealand.”

“New Zealand are a very good cricketing nation, and this will be a very competitive series. We have the confidence in the players selected that they will do very well. This is the last series of the international season at home, and it would be good to end with some solid performances as we continue to build towards the ICC World Cup in India next year,” he added.

FULL SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Wednesday, August 17: 1st CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Local start time (14:00hrs/13:00hrs Jamaica)

Friday, August 19: 2nd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time (14:00hrs/13:00hrs Jamaica)

Sunday 21 August: 3rd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time (14:00hrs/13:00hrs Jamaica)