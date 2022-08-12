News Archives
DCC congratulates Yearwood, Prince on national selection
sports

THE executive and members of the Demerara Cricket Club wish to shower congratulations to Shamar Yearwood and Shane Prince on their selection to the National Under-19 and Under-15 squads for the Regional tournaments this month.

Yearwood is a wicketkeeper-batter and is currently in St Vincent and the Grenadines with the Under-19s for the Three-Day tournament while Prince, a promising fast-bowler, is preparing for the Under-15 tournament in Grenada from August 18 to 28.

“We wish these two young men all the best and we know, given their talent and discipline, they will represent Guyana to the best of their ability,” the club said in a statement.

Jonathan Mentore is another member of the Under-15 squad while Jonathan Van Lange and Jadon Campbell earned selection to the Under-17 squad last month.

The Queenstown-based club, established in 1912, is known for producing some of the most prominent names in Guyana and West Indies cricket.

