Due attention to development, sport in Amerindian communities

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday delivered the keynote address at the launch of the Upper Mazaruni 23rd Annual District Games in Kako, Upper Mazaruni.

President Ali also donated $1.5M to the event and announced that the government will be working with the winning community to develop a shade house to advance their food-security agenda.

He also announced that the government is working on developing a One Guyana football tournament that will see participants from every administrative region.

The 12 participating teams are Jawalla (defending champions), Phillipai, Imbaimadai, Chinoweing, Wax Creek, Paruima, Waramadong, Quebanang, Kaikan, Arau, Kamarang and Kako.

At the event, President Ali reassured those gathered of his commitment to the development of Amerindian and hinterland communities, especially as it relates to sports.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai; National Security Adviser Captain, Gerry Gouveia; President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde and other government and regional officials were also at the event.