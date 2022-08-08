Car of taxi driver torched

A TAXI driver of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Region Six, is counting his losses after his car, his only means of income, was destroyed in a blaze on Friday night.

Speaking with reporters, Chandrapaul Mohabir, 26, recalled hearing a loud sound around midnight on Friday. He ran out of his bedroom to investigate and noticed his white Fielder wagon bearing registration number HB 2807, on fire.

Mohabir said he then heard footsteps on his step and quickly reached for his phone and called his friends for help, but by the time they arrived, the car had been already burnt beyond repair.

Mohabir was uncertain who may want to cause harm to him, moreso, destroy his vehicle. However, after reviewing surveillance footage, he noticed someone wearing a hoodie armed with a steel rod and a jar in hand walking toward his car.

“Whilst walking coming he stopped behind a post and waited until a vehicle passed and he light something on the ground when he done light it, he take the steel rod and burst the back windshield. I see he then pick up the jar and throw the gasoline in the car and then he take the thing that he light and throw it in the car and the car catch afire,” he related.

Mohabir is hoping that video evidence from the surveillance footage will help police bring the perpetrator to justice.

He said he had the vehicle for only eight months and estimated his loses at $2.7 million.

An investigation into the alleged act of arson is under way.

According to information, Mohabir is said to be the driver who would transport an accused in a Canje businessman’s murder, to his house. The accused was charged with manslaughter last Friday when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was placed on $750,000 bail.