Major suspects in drug trade arrested after over two decades of investigations
Andre Gomes called `Zipper’
–according to CANU report

WITH investigations backdating over two decades, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) arrested major players in the drug trade that were caught red-handed and placed them behind bars, according to CANU’s recent ‘Drug Trafficking in Guyana’ report.

These suspects include Businessman Michael Morgan, Andre Gomes also known as ‘Zipper’, Businessman Troy Jacobs, Kay Jennifer Butcher, James Herbert and Lena Narine.
Businessman Michael Morgan appeared June last at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court over the offence of trafficking in narcotics to wit 3.278kg of cocaine.

Michael Andrew Morgan

Morgan, 52, was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the firearm, ammunition, and cocaine found in his possession at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara house.
Andre Gomes also known as ‘Zipper’ was arrested in October 2021 with two kilogrammes of cocaine at his Campbellville house.

Troy Jacobs, 46, a businessman of Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested in February, 2021 with others and charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Meanwhile, in March last 62-year-old Lena Narine also known as Aunty Lena, 60-year-old James Herbert, and 71-year old Kay Jennifer Butcher were arrested in separate drug busts in Georgetown and Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to the report seen by this publication, CANU is placing greater emphasis on the building of collaboration between Regional and local partners while enhancing cooperation with all stakeholders.
Further, with 20 convictions and over 56 cases made in the first half of 2022, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) removed over G$2.4 billion in illicit drugs from the drug market as traffickers use new technologies to commit traditional crimes.

According to CANU’s first and second quarter reports for 2022, the Joint Service operations and the government’s continued support, coupled with maintaining good relationships in communities and the media, have increased the agency’s success.

“CANU has placed great emphasis on strengthening and enhancing the professionalism of its ranks, as evidenced by the number of successful operations conducted by the Unit at both the Intelligence and Operational levels,” the agency noted in its report.

