44 recruits undergo training in firefighting

CHIEF Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham, met with forty-four (44) recruits undergoing training to become firefighters during a Thursday visit to the Leonora Training School.

In addressing the recruits, Wickham encouraged them to be mentally, physically, and spiritually strong to endure the training and be successful.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline and unity within the Service, noting that there is no room for racism or favouritism at the training facility.

The new batch of recruits includes thirty-eight (38) males and six (6) females from various parts of the country.

Training commenced on Monday and is scheduled to be completed within three months.