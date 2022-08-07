Farm life after retirement

HAVING formally exited the world of work as the Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Research Station at Burma Road after 36 years, Leonard Bissoon is spending his retirement as a farmer in his village of Wash Clothes, Branch Road, Mahaicony.

The 69-year-old is a farmer of cash crops and livestock, and, before the floods, he was rearing the most ducks and chickens.

Today, a handful of crops survived and there hasn’t been a good harvest for some time except for pumpkins.

The father of three told the Pepperpot Magazine that he started working at age 19 years old but spent a full 36 years in the rice industry, having retired at age 56 years old.

He is a local of Wash Clothes and resides in a house he inherited from his parents, who were farmers.

“As country people, we have that determination to survive, and we don’t see farming as a burden but as a leisure to occupy our time and to earn,” he said.

As farmers, Bissoon stated that they face many challenges, including the changing weather pattern and flooding.

He joked that he became a farmer as early as when he was in his mother’s womb, because, at that stage in life his mother was a farmer alongside his father and they were in the fields every day.

Even though his parents have passed on, their legacy lives on, and he is very appreciative of their hard work.

Back in the day, he used to cultivate rice, but now he doesn’t, but his neighbour is utilising the lands for rice production.

Bissoon related that life in the countryside was not easy but they are trying to stay afloat because, as a result of the floods, life had become difficult since they depend heavily on farming to make a living.

He had a farm and invested his savings into buying a car which he used to transport his produce, but these days he hardly gets anything to sell.

“I went from having so much to nothing. I had limes to give away now. I have to buy five limes for $200,” he said.

Before 2005, he explained that the village had no electricity and potable water and the road was dirt.

Those days, the only way to get to their home was via the launch, which operated to transport people and goods.

An all-weather road was constructed in 2000, but over time the road had deteriorated and needed upgrading.

“Despite all the difficulties, this is home. I cannot relocate because I am accustomed to this place and the way of life. We have a lot of wide open spaces, the houses are scattered, and we have fresh air and a clean atmosphere,” he said.

Bissoon pointed out that he has privacy and the villagers are in sync with nature. They promote a green environment and eat fresh grown fruits and vegetables.

He reported that it was just himself and his wife, and they enjoy a quiet life as farmers, and they visit the Mortice Mandir.

Their three children are grown and reside elsewhere. His sons are engineers, and his daughter is in the accounting field.

Bissoon has been a farmer for 12 years. After he retired, he decided to plant and be a stay-at-home elder.

He also used to rear hassar in a fish pond he has in front of his yard and at one time, he had 300 hassar rearing.

It was a blooming small business before 2016, but today, that fish pond is bare.

Bissoon noted that it is hard to invest with no returns due to the frequent floods. They operate at a loss and investing is a risk and a chance he cannot afford to take.

“I am still here because this is my home and I cannot live abroad. Being confined is not for me, but life in Wash Clothes has become difficult due to the flooding. We will withstand whatever but we are weary,” he said.

He stated that before 2005 they enjoyed a good harvest; they had a lot of vegetables to sell and the trees were full of fruits too. Nowadays, they have to buy.