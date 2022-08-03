News Archives
GPHC commissions $60M 40-chamber mortuary, refurbished autopsy area
Sections of the newly constructed 40-chamber walk-in mortuary and refurbished autopsy room at GPHC
THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), on Tuesday, commissioned its newly constructed 40-chamber walk-in mortuary refrigerator and refurbished autopsy room.
According to a press release from the hospital, this development is part of the facility’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare being offered to patients and their relatives.

The project, which costs approximately $60 million, was awarded to C&L Construction Inc. through a public tender process.
Through the project, the hospital’s dilapidated mortuary was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility which boasts all the requisite items and features.

The new space features a walk-in mortuary refrigerator with 40 chambers, and revamped autopsy area with two fixed tables and five mobile trolleys, and an expanded reception and waiting area.
The renovated area affords a more conducive and organised space for storage and for the hospital’s pathology personnel to undertake post-mortem examinations.

Chief Executive Officer (ag.), Robbie Rambarran, said that the refurbishing of the mortuary and autopsy area is a significant development for GPHC, as the hospital works to improve the standard of care at all levels, including end of life.

The new space provides a refined viewing area with quiet ante-rooms where relatives could first see their deceased loved ones.
“This is an often overlooked, but important consideration for grieving families, and we hope that the new mortuary provides some added comfort for bereaved persons,” Rambarran said.

Staff Reporter

