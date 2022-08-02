News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hundreds turn out for Berbice Emancipation celebration
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
RAPAC group members display dance techniques
RAPAC group members display dance techniques

By Jeune Van Keric
HUNDREDS of persons, families included, were ‘decked out’ in brightly coloured African prints, with matching head wraps and turbans, as they converged at the cul-de-sac Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, where a cultural presentation was held under the theme: “Celebrating our Emancipation and Cultural Diversity.’

The event, held on Monday, Emancipation Day, commemorated the 184th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the British colonies.

The celebrants did not allow the effects of the COVID-19 virus to keep them indoors, as it did over the last two years.

The COFONA marching band as it led the march through New Amsterdam’s main thoroughfare

The cultural expressions of songs, poetry, dance and music followed a grand parade, led by the Council of Friends of New Amsterdam (COFONA) marching band.

The parade went through the main thoroughfare before arriving at its destination where craft booths and food stalls lined both sides of the roadway. All through the way, first-time small business entrepreneurs displayed their goods and services.

Ms Aileen Hinds, a re-migrant, showcased her floral arrangements and champagne glasses made from recycled plastic bottles. It is her effort to keep her environment clean.

Re-migrant Aileen Hinds showcases her floral arrangements and wine glasses made from recycled plastic

At Alva’s Knotral Enterprise, the traditional sweetmeats such as ‘mithai,’ tamarind balls, and flavoured fudge were on sale. Beauty products, for hair and skin, were also on display.

Melba La Gadoue, known for her coconut floral arrangements, kitchen sauces and fruit beverages, also had her produce on display alongside the large group of business owners.

Mitford Ward, known as ‘Wardy,’ displayed various flours, ranging from corn to barley and plantain, among other items.

Sheon Chisolm displays her honey products on the roadside in New Amsterdam

The villages of Sandvoort, Fyrish, Kildonan, and Light Town were the most prominent villages in attendance.

Ms Aileen Hinds showcased her floral arrangements and champagne glasses made from recycled plastic bottles. For her, it is an effort to keep the environment clean.

The traditional dishes such as cook-up, ‘fat top,’ ‘conkie,’ cassava pone, and ‘metemgee’ were found at most stalls. Attendees, however, requested other dishes such as ‘foo-foo’ and “coo-coo’, which seem to have lost their way from the traditional menu here.

That aside, the municipalities of Corriverton, Rose Hall and New Amsterdam were represented by their respective mayors, Mr Winston Roberts, Mr. Dave Budhu, and Ms. Winifred Heywood, respectively.

Roberts and Budhu brought congratulatory messages, while Heywood welcomed the distinguished guests among whom were President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who gave the keynote address and was accompanied by Cabinet members Dr Ashni Singh, Mr Hugh Todd, and Ms Oneidge Walrond.

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Chairman David Armogan, and Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain were also present.

The event was organized by overseas-based Guyanese Ms Carol Trim- Bagot, Ms Marva Gordon, and team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.