Hundreds turn out for Berbice Emancipation celebration

By Jeune Van Keric

HUNDREDS of persons, families included, were ‘decked out’ in brightly coloured African prints, with matching head wraps and turbans, as they converged at the cul-de-sac Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, where a cultural presentation was held under the theme: “Celebrating our Emancipation and Cultural Diversity.’

The event, held on Monday, Emancipation Day, commemorated the 184th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the British colonies.

The celebrants did not allow the effects of the COVID-19 virus to keep them indoors, as it did over the last two years.

The cultural expressions of songs, poetry, dance and music followed a grand parade, led by the Council of Friends of New Amsterdam (COFONA) marching band.

The parade went through the main thoroughfare before arriving at its destination where craft booths and food stalls lined both sides of the roadway. All through the way, first-time small business entrepreneurs displayed their goods and services.

Ms Aileen Hinds, a re-migrant, showcased her floral arrangements and champagne glasses made from recycled plastic bottles. It is her effort to keep her environment clean.

At Alva’s Knotral Enterprise, the traditional sweetmeats such as ‘mithai,’ tamarind balls, and flavoured fudge were on sale. Beauty products, for hair and skin, were also on display.

Melba La Gadoue, known for her coconut floral arrangements, kitchen sauces and fruit beverages, also had her produce on display alongside the large group of business owners.

Mitford Ward, known as ‘Wardy,’ displayed various flours, ranging from corn to barley and plantain, among other items.

The villages of Sandvoort, Fyrish, Kildonan, and Light Town were the most prominent villages in attendance.

The traditional dishes such as cook-up, ‘fat top,’ ‘conkie,’ cassava pone, and ‘metemgee’ were found at most stalls. Attendees, however, requested other dishes such as ‘foo-foo’ and “coo-coo’, which seem to have lost their way from the traditional menu here.

That aside, the municipalities of Corriverton, Rose Hall and New Amsterdam were represented by their respective mayors, Mr Winston Roberts, Mr. Dave Budhu, and Ms. Winifred Heywood, respectively.

Roberts and Budhu brought congratulatory messages, while Heywood welcomed the distinguished guests among whom were President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who gave the keynote address and was accompanied by Cabinet members Dr Ashni Singh, Mr Hugh Todd, and Ms Oneidge Walrond.

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Chairman David Armogan, and Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain were also present.

The event was organized by overseas-based Guyanese Ms Carol Trim- Bagot, Ms Marva Gordon, and team.