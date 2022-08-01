Emancipation enabled dignity for all humanity

— President Ali

THE hard-won struggles of our African ancestors for emancipation from slavery set the foundation for honour, respect and dignity for all of humanity and underpinned the importance and power of democracy, rule of law and upliftment of all people.

These are the sentiments shared by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali as he delivered remarks on Sunday evening at an Emancipation Dinner and Cultural Presentation held at State House, ahead of Emancipation Day, today.

“Emancipation laid the foundation, it was the ultimate sacrifice. How do we use this freedom? How do we protect this freedom? Do not misplace this freedom, use it to help others,” the President encouraged, adding: “Freedom can never have double standards. We must be committed to it, we must love it, we must feel it. The pain of others must be the pain of ourselves. I say to all of us: do not ascribe powers unto yourself to diminish that freedom.”

On August 1 this year, Africans in Guyana celebrate the 184th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Guyana, called Emancipation Day. Guyana shares Emancipation Day with other Caribbean nations that were former British colonies.

Emancipation Day is considered one of the most important days in the history of Guyana as it is celebrated in recognition of the courageous efforts and sacrifices of men and women of African descent in the fight for their freedom and that of their descendants.

“Our African brothers and sisters and ancestors paid dearly with their lives. The harshness of what they went through can never be overstated. But the dignity of the struggle, the broadness and wideness of their struggle was for the dignity of all of humanity,” the President said.

According to the President, the abolition of slavery meant freedom not only for the Africans, but set the precedence for freedom for others as well. The President highlighted that the freedom fought for by the African slaves laid the platform for every society to act and work freely.

“It was not just a freedom to get out of bondage, it was a freedom that sought [for the slaves] to be integrated into the economic and social collective network of advancing life and nationhood. The freedom was much larger. It was a freedom that allows society to act freely and it is that freedom that is evolving around the world,” the President said.

The President underscored that Guyanese must now honour the sacrifices of our African ancestors by resisting any attempt to alter the fullness of the freedom they struggled for.

“We must respect that sacrifice by resisting racism, denouncing hate and embracing human dignity. We must have formed the oneness of our humanity. And in Guyana, we are working in building the oneness of humanity in creating the One-Guyana that will uplift us all together and lead us all to better life together,” the President said.

According to the President, emancipation was not an event and was not only about a victory, but was a movement that brought together people, united in a singular cause.

“A cause in which they saw dignity and freedom for all humanity,” he said.

This freedom, the President added, led to social transformation and allowed for a sense of identity and removing a scourge of indignity, and allowing for confidence in expression of cultural identity.

“It is that freedom that gave us the confidence today that we can dress in the attire of those ancestors that came before. And that we can do so proudly. It is those freedom that allow us to enjoy what we enjoy today, communion with each other, communion with the family of humanity,” he said.

The occasion featured songs, dances and other presentations.