THE musculoskeletal system comprise of bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, cartilage and connective tissues, all assisting with the function of movement, posture and supporting body weight.

Preserving your musculoskeletal health, including the spinal discs and nerves which are most frequently affected, is key for living a productive life since such discs act as shock absorbers.

Joints are like the tyres of a vehicle where wear and tear is inevitable. This illustration can be used both figuratively and literally to explain musculoskeletal pain, which is caused by ageing, injuries or disorders such as bone fractures, joint dislocation, direct impact to muscles, bones or joints, overuse injuries, poor posture and sprains.

It must be highlighted that carrying around extra pounds burdens the skeletal system making someone vulnerable to such disorders.

A 2016 NCBI (National Centre for Biotechnology Information) study showed how increased body mass index (BMI) is an independent risk factor for musculoskeletal diseases. So treating the underlying cause, which is obesity, can be the solution to the problem.

The top six musculoskeletal disorders are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, bone fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome and fibromyalgia. Apart from your body mass, some persons are at higher risk for arthritis, fibromyalgia and tunnel syndrome than others, depending on your occupation, physical activity levels, age, smoking and alcohol consumption.

Pain is the dominant signal in musculoskeletal diseases. It is characterised as acute, which is sudden but only for short periods, or chronic, which is long term. It can be localised (concentrated in a particular area) or over the entire body as in the case of fibromyalgia. Pain can have a negative effect on your physical and mental activities and overall health. It can also antagonise work and home relationships, hence affecting your social well-being.

In 2022 the International Association for the study of pain concluded that lowering stress at work and discouraging over commitment may reduce the overall burden of chronic musculoskeletal pain generally and also the movement of localised pain from one part of the body to another.

Other symptoms include stiffness, burning in the muscle, muscle twitching, fatigue, intensified pain on movement and sleep disturbances.

The WHO (World Health Organisation) publication this month, on musculoskeletal health assessments worldwide, highlighted that about 1.71 billion persons are affected with over 150 impairments where lower back pain is the most prevalent cause of disability in about 160 countries.

The impact on work productivity, early retirement, general well-being and socialisation were noted. This is a growing economic and social concern because of population increase and extension of life expectancy or ageing.

Treatment for musculoskeletal pain include pain medication (prescription medications such as NSAIDS, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and opioids such as codeine), steroid injections, splits, therapeutic massage, physiotherapy, acupuncture, chiropractic adjustment, occupational therapy and rehabilitation services.

Home remedies include hot and cold therapy, OTC pain medication (such as acetaminophen), exercises, stretches and stress reduction.

Prevention of musculoskeletal pain include:

* avoiding repetitive motion (occupational hazard for hair dressers, masonries, cane cutters, pickers, typists)

* practice correct lifting techniques (weight lifters, laborers)

* maintaining an erect posture (occupational hazard for desk job staff such as writers, editors, receptionists, clerks, data entry and call centre staff)

* doing regular stretches after exercises or long distant travelling.

The Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology published in 2019 a collection of 44 studies, over a one year period, to ascertain among other concerns the work-related musculoskeletal disorders in hair dressers. Interventions recommended for such categories of workers are being developed.

BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation published studies that are rarely done for the younger age groups, focusing mainly on adolescence pain over a two-year period. It showed that engaging in a high level of physical activity is a high risk of developing musculoskeletal impairments.

Also evidence revealed that recurring pain in the same target group can affect performance in sports.

More girls than boys were seen at repeated visits who experienced recurrent pain. Sports medicine and injury rehabilitation services are dedicated to mainly adolescents and young adults who might have sustained an injury in a sports event. However the WHO has estimated the need for expanding rehabilitation services for various categories of persons.

