Cutting-edge technology, more power solutions for local market

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Innovative Power Systems Limited (IPS) has entered into a service partnership agreement with local tech-support giant, Vishnu Panday & Associates (VPA), to provide integrated cutting-edge technology and power solutions and services to the local market.

The Trinidadian company has been providing power quality and backup power solutions, products and services to companies in Trinidad, Guyana and the wider region for the past 18 years.

According to a press release, IPS is one of the leading power quality companies in the region, with a customer base spanning financial services, governments, energy, manufacturing and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

They are authorised sales and service distributors for Eaton Corporation and are also distributors for a wide range of batteries from leading battery manufacturers Enersys, CSB, NPP, MK Batteries (Deka) and C&D Technologies. Their Guyana branch was registered in December 2021.

Innovative Power Systems Limited was founded in 2004 by Ian De Freitas, who is no stranger to the Guyanese market, as he has been serving companies here since the mid-1980s when he was employed with IBM.

The executive and management team of IPS are all ex-IBMers who serviced the Guyana market starting some 30 years ago when they would have worked with Guyanese companies including financial institutions, hotels, government ministries and the telephone company.

Vishnu Panday & Associates Inc. is a fully owed Guyanese company with more than 20 years’ experience of providing technological support to medium and large companies in Guyana. The local company is known for the introduction of the most advanced technologies to corporate clients and government ministries in Guyana.

It has similar relationships with IBM World Trade Corporation, Lenovo, Lexmark, Cisco, Microsoft, Accendi, and various other partners. With the changing landscape of technology in Guyana, Vishnu Panday & Associates has strengthened its position in the market with this IPS/VPA agreement.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of IPS, Nicole De Freitas, said that the partnership will add more than 125 years of combined experience to the existing knowledge, skills, and abilities of the VPA Team.

The combined team of technical sales engineers and certified field service technicians will be supported by the management and administrative teams in Trinidad and Guyana.

Innovative Power Systems is reputed for their high standard of product and service delivery, giving customers the confidence that power problems will not disrupt their systems, data and critical business operations.

The company takes pride in its core values and in the words of the Executive Director Ian De Freitas: “We live by our integrity; we are driven by our passion and we stand by our exceptional service.”

Those core values are very much aligned to the ethos of VPA, its management team and staff. The two companies and their management have had a successful and rewarding symbiotic working relationship for many years.

The CEOs of both companies are elated to be able to work collaboratively to deliver excellent after-sales service and support to companies in Guyana.