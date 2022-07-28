News Archives
Guyana economy continues to shine as IMF projects gloomy outlook for the world
A section of Guyana’s capital, Georgetown (Photo credit: OilNOW)
(OilNOW) – THE International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday, painted a gloomy picture of global development with much uncertainty ahead.

According to the IMF, global output contracted in the second quarter of this year, owing to downturns in China and Russia, while consumer spending in the United States undershot expectations.

Already weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, several other shocks hit the world’s economy: higher than expected inflation worldwide – especially in the United States and major European economies – that triggered tighter financial conditions; a worse-than-anticipated slowdown in China, reflecting COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns; and further negative spill overs from the war in Ukraine.

The IMF baseline projection is for the world’s economic growth to slow to 3.2 per cent this year – 0.4 per cent lower than what was projected in April.

“Global inflation has been revised up due to food and energy prices as well as lingering supply-demand imbalances, and it is anticipated to reach 6.6 per cent in advanced economies and 9.5 per cent in emerging market and developing economies this year—upward revisions of 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent point, respectively,” the IMF report noted.

And in 2023, the IMF noted further that disinflationary monetary policy is expected to bite, with global output growing by merely 2.9 per cent.

But Guyana is expected to stand out above the rest, owing to its booming oil and gas sector.

Last month, the World Bank in its Global Economic Prospects report outlined that Guyana is leading the pack with the highest forecast for Gross Domestic Project (GDP) growth for Latin America and the Caribbean Region with 47.9 per cent.

And that figure is followed by 34.3 per cent GDP growth in 2023 – still representing the highest growth forecast for the Region.

Even further, Guyana’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh reported a revised 2022 growth projection for the country: 57.8 per cent in 2022 up from the 47.5 per cent projection made earlier this year.

Government also expects the non-oil economy to grow 7.7 per cent.

Guyana currently has two floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels operating at the Liza Phases One and Two projects in the Stabroek Block which spans 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometres). Two other oil projects are set to come on stream by 2025.

ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is the operator of the oil-rich block with a 45 per cent working interest. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 per cent interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 per cent interest.

