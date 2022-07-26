President Ali, delegation meet US Deputy Secretary of Commerce

– US to provide support for Guyana’s banking, finance and tourism sectors

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Monday held fruitful discussions in Washington DC.

Deputy Secretary Greaves committed support to the Government of Guyana in banking, finance, and tourism, as well as US private- sector investment into Guyana.

President Ali has committed to working closely with the Department of Commerce and other US agencies to facilitate US private-sector investment in Guyana.

Both parties agreed to work closely to advance this agenda.

The Head of State and a delegation, including Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, are in Washington for a series of high-level engagements.

At the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues further to deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States. President Ali will also be speaking at several events while in the US. (DPI)