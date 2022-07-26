$1.8M bail for driver accused of Reonol Williams’ death

AFTER spending the last month on remand, Daniel Melbourne, the driver who is accused of causing the death of Reonol Williams and dumping his body in a weed-filled trench, was released on $1.8 million bail.

Back in June, Melbourne, a 53-year-old musician of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was remanded on six charges by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who sits at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Melbourne pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving; failure to report an accident; failure to render assistance after an accident; failure to produce a vehicle for examination; giving false information to the police and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

On Friday, Melbourne made his second court appearance for report. His attorney, Patrice Henry, made an application for reasonable bail, citing that the police investigation is still incomplete.

The magistrate granted the application and released Melbourne on a total of $1.8 million bail. The matter was adjourned until October 28 for reports.

Previously, Police Prosecutor David Goodridge had told the court that on May 23, 2022, around 00:20hrs, Melbourne was the driver of motorcar PAB 2552, and was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Enmore Public Road at a fast rate of speed.

According to Goodridge, Williams exited a motor car, which was stationary on the said road, and Melbourne’s car collided with him.

Williams was thrown onto the road surface. The accused reportedly picked up Williams in an unconscious state and placed him into his motorcar under the pretext of taking him to the hospital for medical attention.

Goodridge had told the court that Melbourne, however, stopped at Coldingen, ECD, and dumped Williams’ body in a trench. The driver then allegedly drove to South Haslington Access Road and abandoned his vehicle.

The court heard that, after receiving word of the accident, Williams’ relatives checked the hospitals on the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown, but could not find any trace of him.

As a result, they made a report to the police and Melbourne was arrested.

Melbourne allegedly told investigators that he was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident. He was released on station bail.

Relatives, not satisfied with how the matter was being handled, started a media campaign during which they pleaded with members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead them to their missing relative.

The case was later handed over to investigators from the Major Crimes Department and on June 7, Melbourne was re-arrested.

Goodridge said that, based on information, Melbourne allegedly provided to investigators, Williams’ decomposing body was found face down in the trench at Coldingen.

Williams’ family positively identified the body and a post-mortem revealed that he died as a result of multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle accident.