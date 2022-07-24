Sam Northeast cracks 410* as first-class records fall

… It was the third-highest first-class innings in England – all of them in the Championship – and the ninth-highest innings worldwide

SAM Northeast, the 32-year-old Glamorgan batter, long regarded as the best uncapped player in England, joined exalted company after extending his overnight 308 against Leicestershire at the UptonSteel County Ground in Leicester to 410 not out by the time Glamorgan called off the punishment at lunch on the final day.

Northeast’s innings was the third-highest ever made in England – all of them in the Championship – and the ninth-highest first-class innings ever made worldwide.

He passed 400 in the final over of the morning with two successive straight sixes against Roman Walker – two of only three that he struck in an innings that also included 45 fours and spanned 450 deliveries.

Leicestershire, bereft of ideas with the ball and regularly misfielding on a bumpy outfield, were downcast long before the end.

When Glamorgan declared on 795 for 5, having made 232 runs in a session, they possessed the ninth-highest total ever assembled in Championship cricket in England.

There was a partnership record, too, with Northeast and Chris Cooke sharing an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 461 in 71.3 overs – the highest ever recorded in English first-class record and the second-highest in history. (Cricinfo)