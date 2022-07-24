Modern US$20M condominiums, office complex for Cummings Lodge

THE landscape of Cummings Lodge, which sits just on the outskirts of Georgetown, is set to be transformed with the construction of three 10-storey buildings to be used for condominiums and office centres.

The project, which is expected to be among the first of its kind in Guyana, is be undertaken by the Guyanese-owned Trican Developments Inc.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Consultant for Trican Developments Inc., Abigail Welch, said the project is expected to commence in the last quarter of 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Situated on three acres of land, two structures will each have 54 condominiums, while the third building will serve as an office complex.

The gated development, according to Welch, will include smart security, and multi-storey parking.

She said Trican is pursuing this project because the company recognises the need for premium living and working facilities in Guyana.

The overarching goal of the company is to contribute to the formation of a modern Guyana, honouring Guyana’s rich history through its new and innovative condominiums and office complex.

“Our vision is to create world-class real estate products for our corporate and residential clients, as an expression of our commitment to the formation of a modern Guyana. Trican’s goal is to create enjoyable living and working experiences through carefully crafted architecture and interior designs, while merging local culture with state-of-the-art facilities for both comfort and luxury,” Welch said.

The facility is expected to include uniquely woven outside facades, courtyards, rooftop gardens and green spaces. Trican is currently participating in the International Building Expo at Providence, where it is advertising the project and offering virtual reality tours of what the facilities are expected to look like.

Regarding other amenities, the 10-storey structures will include pool facilities, a tennis and basketball court, health and wellness facility, a spa, a courtyard plaza, a barbeque area and event space

“It’s going to be quite luxurious,” Welch commented.

She further noted: “Our buildings are designed to maximise functionality with their smart features and carefully crafted designs. Our bespoke concepts along with our talented and highly qualified team will deliver the highest quality to immerse prospective clients in a stable and peaceful environment.”

Welch noted that the company is placing emphasis on the utilisation of local capacity during the project.

“We are using a lot of local capacity. We’re engaging with local companies here. Our architect, HE Designs Studios, whose presenting these wonderful renders is local,” Welch said.