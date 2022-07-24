From nursing assistant to qualified medical doctor

–Dr. Elizabeth Russel Bhagwandass reflects on her journey to realising her dreams

The challenges were many, both personal and professional but Functionaries of my school were caring and gave unstinted support in every possible area.

Those were the words of Dr. Elizabeth Russel Bhagwandass, during an interview with the Sunday Chronicle. Dr. Bhagwandass recently graduated from the Georgetown American University (GAU), a Medical School which was established in November 2013 by Dr. Melissa Varswyk, Chief Executive Officer. She was presented with the President’s Medal for her all-round quality performance and contribution to GAU.

Persistence and an “unwillingness to surrender” contributed greatly to Dr. Bhagwandass’s success. It is hoped that this article will be shared with the young people of this nation and inspire them to access the many opportunities for training that the government is making available.

The graduate of GAU attended the Linden Foundation Secondary and the Institute of Continuing and Distance Education (IDCE). After acquiring her subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate level, she joined the Charles Rosa School of Nursing, in Linden, in 2001 and graduated in 2003 as a Registered Nursing Assistant. Additional studies from 2010 resulted in her graduating, in 2014, as a Registered Nurse. She desperately wanted to acquire the skills and the knowledge to make a difference in her community. In her view, there were too many persons who needed to benefit from medical attention. She wanted to serve her country.

During her training, Elizabeth made every effort to gain ‘on the job’ experience and, at the same time, acquire the finance to address her personal and professional needs. Stints at Venus Health Centre, Vivienne Parris Health Centre and Letitia Health Centre were indeed professionally rewarding. She knew that she had made the correct career choice. Her service as a counselling tester in the area of HIV/AIDS will never be forgotten. She contributed to the ‘peace of mind’ of many.

Dr. Bhagwandass was determined to contribute to the health sector at the highest possible professional level and therefore joined GAU’S School of Medicine in 2015, having been granted a scholarship by the school. She informed this publication that several of her batch mates similarly benefitted from the benevolence of GAU.

The woman graduated a few weeks ago at a well-organised ceremony at the Marriott Hotel. She was overjoyed. Part of the mission was completed. She indicated that she should have completed her programme in 2019 but health challenges of her mother and son had to be addressed.

During the period when COVID-19 seemed ‘uncontrollable’, Dr. Bhagwandass was basically on the frontline, providing service at the Bamia outpost. She was, at the time, also involved in her clinical rotations.

She was fortunate to be the recipient of a further scholarship from GAU which allowed her to do part of her clinical rotation in Georgia where a branch of GAU is located. She expressed how beneficial the experience was.

In response to a question on her overall experience at GAU, she literally ‘shouted’ – “everything was awesome!”. She stated that lectures were delivered in a timely manner, material was always available and ALL promises made at the beginning of the programme were fulfilled. She was high in praise of all the lecturers but singled out Dr. Wesley Torrington and Dr. Wilbert Walcott, her rotation guide, Dr. Carlos Martin of GPHC, Dr. Melissa Mootoo of St Joseph Mercy Hospital and Dr. Anthony Onyebula of Georgia. She further stated that she benefitted, greatly, from the advice of Dr Varswyk.

The Georgetown American University is an affiliate member of the American Medical Student Association, an organisation that allows experienced medical practitioners and young professionals to share best practices and interrogate strategies. Dr. Bhagwandass was an Executive Member of the GAU/AMSA branch. She functioned as a recruitment co-ordinator and attended the 2022 AMSA Conference in Washington.

Elizabeth is a volunteer member of the Guyana Cancer Foundation. She also did community work with the Sickle Cell Foundation in Georgia, USA.

Dr. Bhagwandass is now lecturing on the Nursing Programme at the Georgetown American University. She is extremely pleased that government is prioritising the health sector. She stated that the establishment of new hospitals and the refurbishing of existing ones will greatly benefit Guyana and, more than likely, CARICOM.

When asked what advice she would give to students who aspire to become doctors, she said, “be your own motivator, persevere, and always seek God first”.