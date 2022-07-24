News Archives
John Campbell’s anti-doping whereabouts rule violation hearing adjourned to August 2
West Indies left-handed opener John Campbell
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – The disciplinary hearing into allegations that West Indies cricketer John Campbell violated the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) whereabouts rule has been adjourned until August 2.
At a preliminary hearing on July 6, a trial date had been set for Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00hrs.

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), which is supporting Campbell, issued a brief statement informing that the matter has since been adjourned, but did not state whether any evidence was heard on Tuesday by the Kent Gammon-chaired independent anti-doping disciplinary panel.

The Jamaican is represented by attorneys-at-Law Ayana Thomas and Mark-Paul Cowan of Nunes, Scholefield, DeLeon & Co. in the matter.
The Jamaica Anti-Doping Agency (JADCO) has alleged that the 28-year-old left-handed opener violated WADA whereabouts rule which requires an athlete to specify for a period of three months in advance, a one-hour period in every single day between 05:00hrs and 23:00hrs when he/she will be available for out-of-competition testing.

The athlete must advise his/her whereabouts for this hour and must make sure that h/she is at this specified location at the specified time.
Under WADA’s anti-doping rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures – filing failure and/or missed test – within a period of 12 months constitutes an anti-doping rule violation, and an athlete can be banned from his/her sport for up to two years. That can be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

