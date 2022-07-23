INVEST GUYANA 2022 magazine released

— promotes Guyana as the region’s leading investment destination

THE Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Advertising & Marketing Services (AMS) have released the 9th Edition of the INVEST GUYANA – the Premier Investment Magazine of Guyana and the official Investment Magazine of GO-Invest and the Government of Guyana.

According to a release, the publication focuses on Guyana’s progressive economic transformation agenda being piloted by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Government and highlights opportunities for investment and development.

It noted that Guyana today is listed as the fastest growing economy in the world with annual double-digit growth over the past five years and a high of 57 per cent growth projected for 2022. The President at home and in his travels has been leading the promotion of Guyana as an economic success story and the most attractive investment destination where opportunities abound across multiple sectors.

GO-Invest Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, in the publication, outlined the investment outlook for Guyana and emphasised the framework for a sustainable development, the release said.

“Exciting opportunities for investment abound in the rapidly evolving national infrastructure projects of bridges and highways, housing and construction with a target of 50,000 lots being allocated by 2025, agriculture with the opening of new lands and opportunities to supply the region, through the mandate to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 and construction of seven new hospitals to create Guyana as a Health Hub for the region. Guyana’s tourism sector is poised to become a new economic pillar with the approval of eight new world class hotels, four of which are currently under construction. The awarding of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Semi-Finals and Finals over the next three years will position Guyana as a major regional destination for sports, entertainment and events. The GO-Invest pages outline the details of investing and the incentive regimes and benefits across the various sectors and [GO-Invest] is open to meeting with potential investors to simplify the processes for investments,” the release noted.

The Digital Edition of the Magazine is linked to the printed edition and includes videos which highlight live presentations from Government officials and links from Advertisements to the websites of the advertisers, links from QR Codes to the websites of GO-Invest and the online copy of the magazine, among others.

“The time is now to invest in Guyana!! Ensure you visit the offices of GO-Invest and be assured of professional guidance and support in identifying investment opportunities and fast-tracking the establishment of your business,” GO-Invest said.