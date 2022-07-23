Ansa McAl opens mini mart at Beterverwagting

— Tourism Minister urges distributor to support local products

RESIDENTS along the East Coast corridor will now benefit from an array of quality foods, beverages, household and healthcare products with the opening of an ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMLT) mini mart at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, on Friday.

Speaking at the launching, Managing Director, Troy Cadogan said the US$1M investment is the first of several mini marts that will provide consumers with products that meet industry standards and add value to their lives.

“Rapid socioeconomic economic development across the sectors of Guyana has inevitably increase consumers need for convenient access to quality food, beverages and household and healthcare products. This need served as a catalyst for the establishment of the AMTL mini- mart,” Cadogan said.

He added: “Consumers will enjoy a conducive purchasing environment complete with AMTL brands from our comprehensive portfolio as well as a diverse amount of offerings from renowned local distributers.”

The company is looking to expand and open several other branches across the country.

“As we embark into this journey, it is my hope and the company’s hope over the next year to have mini marts stocked all over the country.”

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, who also spoke at the launch, said the government has committed to support the private sector.

“When we came into government, it was with a clear vision, one that spoke to the support of private sector because you are the [ones] that employ Guyanese and you are the ones with the real engine of growth in the economic,” the minister said.

The government, she said, has created an enabling environment for investors.

“We consider you our development partners and when we consider investments small or large, we want to make sure that we create the enabling environment for your investment to thrive.”

As such, she urged ANSA McAL to support local agro-processors and small businesses.

“Ensure that Guyanese products are also available on your shelves, at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, we support many small businesses and many of them are agro-processors and the Ministry of Agriculture through the Guyana Marketing Corporation has been strengthening the production and marketing capacity of our producers and stores like these can function as congruent for locally produced items to reach our consumers.”

Georgetown Chambers of Commerce (GCC) Chairman, Timothy Tucker, who also gave brief remarks, also urged ANSA McAL to support local producers and further expand their services.