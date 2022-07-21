Security details finalised for Building Expo

– Deputy Commissioner Budhram says

AS preparations get on the way for the long-anticipated building expo, a walk-through was done recently by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Deputy Commissioner Operations (ag), Ravindradat Budhram and other senior officers to ensure that adequate resources are deployed for a safe and secure Building Expo that commences Friday at the Guyana National Stadium.

Also in attendance were Commander of Regional Police Division 4(B), Woman Superintendent Denise Griffith; Head of Intelligence, Errol Watts; ranks from the Guyana Fire Service, and other stakeholders

According to Deputy Commissioner Budhram, security arrangements at the Guyana National Stadium were discussed, along with parking and safety of the venue during the event.

In an interview with this publication, Budhram noted that police ranks were urged to be ready to deal with emerging challenges, as well as to come up with innovative and pioneering solutions that contribute to reduction and prevention of any issues or challenges that may arise at the Expo.

“You can’t eliminate all event security risks, but you can reduce their likelihood, minimise their chance and discourage agitators from causing trouble. The keys to good security are preparation and vigilance. If you consider your potential threats and invest resources into countering trouble, you’ll host a safe event for your guests,” he noted.

Further, he explained that overall coordination and communication were essential with real-time coordination of the four main components of Operations, Planning, Logistics and Administration; as such ranks of the Guyana Police Force will do their part in ensuring a successful event.

The highly anticipated International Building Exposition is set for July 22 to 24 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.