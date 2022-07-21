From school drop out to village leader

–19-year-old Wikki/Calcuni Toshao making a difference in his community

RANNE Johnson has always had a passion for leadership and a desire to contribute, in a significant way, to the development of his community and, by extension, his country.

At just 19 years old, he’s already living part of his dream, serving as the Toshao for his village, Wikki/Calcuni in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Johnson is the embodiment of youth involvement in leadership, and was among some of the youngest Toshaos attending the National Toshao Council (NTC) Conference last week. Though surprised that he was elevated to such a high position at such a young age, he has always felt the need to stand up for others.

“Since I was in school, I used to always say that when I grow up I want to be somebody to move forward my community, and here I am today in the position where I can to develop my community,” the young Toshao said.

He now hopes that, by becoming a leader at such a young age, he will able to be a beacon to other young people and prove that age does not necessarily determine what you could accomplish.

Johnson also said that he wants to share the message that a young person could still become a leader regardless of their background. For this, he used his life as an example, noting that he dropped out of secondary school.

“Sometimes you just have to show people that you can be a leader and that you can motivate young ones. Sometimes even the old ones can learn something from the young ones,” he commented.

The Toshao added: “I feel the role I’m playing will allow many younger ones to take the lead from me, so I’m just glad that, at least for my village, I played a part and other young people they now have to play their part.”

Although he intended to become a leader, becoming the Toshao was never in his plans, as he was simply looking to be on the community council to ensure that youths were represented in the gathering.

However, when he joined his Village Council last year, he was recognised for his ability to play a leading role and was elected as a Deputy Toshao for his village. He would later take over the Toshao position after the then Toshao resigned for personal reasons.

“I was hearing people talking about me a lot, but I was not running to be a Toshao, I was going as a councillor, but then I was selected to be the Deputy Toshao, and then the Toshao tendered his resignation that’s how I got elevated,” Johnson said.

Though uncertain how persons would react to his ascension to the position of Toshao, he said that it ended being an amazing experience, as persons welcomed him with open arms.

“For me at first, I was kind of afraid a little bit, but the councillors gave me the support and once you have the cooperation from the whole council body you will get the courage to move forward with them,” Johnson said.

But naturally it has not been all smooth sailing. He said while he has never faced any significant resistance because of his young age, he has faced his fair share of challenges in a leadership position.

“Sometimes not everyone in the village will give you the support because you have to get opposition sometimes to tell you things that need improvement. But most of the villager have given me the support but not everyone,” Johnson said.

The pressure of it all has, at times, “gotten to him,” but his solution to this is remaining focused on the larger goal, which is to play his part in his community’s development.

“Sometimes because of how it is, I even thought about tendering my resignation, but I said to myself that I will prove people wrong. I’m here to motivate my community and I will do so. It’s either they want to cooperate with me or they want to do nothing, but for me I’m just trying to develop my village,” Johnson said.