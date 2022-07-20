Silvertown All Stars beat Milerock in U-13 and U-17 clashes

THE Silvertown All Stars took honours over Milerock FC on last Sunday, when the Osmond Cummings Memorial double- header football matches were played on their home ground.

The Silvertown All Stars’ Under-13 first turned back the challenge of their Milerock counterparts with a 2-0 victory on a wet outfield where ball control was a challenge for both teams.

In the other game among the Under-17 players, Silvertown All Stars made it two victories when they handed Milerock a 3-1 loss in front of a fair-size crowd.

Among those present were Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, Region 10 Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figuiera, former national players Rupert Charter and the United States-based Nigel ‘Mice’ Cummings and organiser Patrick ‘Zar’ Caesar.

The teams were presented with their winners’ and runner-up trophies, replicas and medals, while football boots were also given to the players of both teams, compliments of MP Figuiera.

President of the Silvertown All Stars Club Patrick Caesar was pleased that his club overcame the challenge of Milerock FC and said this was all about the youths, for which he thanked the Cummings family who was represented by ‘Mice’ Cummings.

Cummings arrived in time for the annual football extravaganza which is played in honour of his eldest brother, Osmond, who was a founding member of the Botafago FC, which is located in Silvertown, Wism,ar.

‘Mice’ Cummings said that his family is committed to the memory of his deceased brother Osmond, who meant so much to the development of the sport in the community of Silvertown and football on the whole. (Joe Chapman)