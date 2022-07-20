Pele FC Alumni, ExCo members pay courtesy call on Sports Minister

… Collaborative initiatives being worked on

A THREE-MEMBER delegation from the Pele FC Alumni Corporation, comprising Chairman Denis Carrington, Treasurer Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton, and Executive Committee Member Eric ‘Riggy’ Smith paid a courtesy call to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr on Monday afternoon.

Minister Ramson was accompanied by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad.

The USA-based, Non-Profit Organisation brought Minister Ramson up to date with its work since being formed in 2012 and the strides that they have been making since its formation.

Chairman Carrington told Minister Ramson that the mission of the group is to empower the youth of Guyana to help them overcome their abject poverty by building their confidence, self-esteem, and ambition through the power of sports.

“The cornerstone of our community outreach programmes is developed with besieged goals to yield results in terms of education, discipline, respect, and teamwork. These four pillars drive the narratives which help to determine the foundation for our initiatives as part of our strategic planning,” Carrington shared.

The minister was also briefed on the entity’s High School Scholarship Programme from which five students are currently benefiting, the school supplies initiative, medical equipment donation to the Linden Hospital Complex and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and donation of 2 500 books and 20 laptops to the National Library, as well as the ongoing partnership with the Durban Park Lions Club.

Minister Ramson expressed his delight at being able to meet with, not only the principal ExCo members of the Pele FC Alumni Corporation but also three former National footballers who have gone on to do themselves and Guyana proud and now have organised themselves in an admirable way. They are now giving back and empowering the youths of the nation.

Discussions were also had on how the two entities can collaborate on initiatives that will continue to benefit and empower the youths.

The Pele FC Alumni congratulated Minister Ramson for the ‘fantastic’ job he has been doing since becoming the Subject Minister with the full support of His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana.

It was collectively agreed that this first meeting has resulted in what will become a long,-lasting collaborative partnership between the Pele FC Alumni Corporation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.