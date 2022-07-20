News Archives
‘Gun play’ on Lamaha Street leads to arrest of 28-year-old man
A 28-year-old man is in Police custody after an argument and ‘gun play’ at Lamaha Street Kitty, between Gordon and Pike Streets, Georgetown, resulted in Deon Jerrick’s injury in the wee hours of Monday morning.

According to Police Headquarters, the investigation revealed that the victim was at the aforementioned street, in the vicinity of Mantra Restaurant and Lounge, in the company of friends, when he, along with his friends, were involved in an argument with the suspect.

“This resulted in a ‘gun play’, where both the victim and the suspect discharged firearms. In the process Deon Jerrick received a wound to his left-side just below his armpit,” police stated.
The suspect then ran south along Lamaha Street but was later apprehended by the Police.

The injured Jerrick was then supported by one of his friends, and he was taken to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition is regarded as serious but stable.
The suspect is assisting with the investigation.

