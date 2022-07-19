U.S. Military Reps conduct site survey at Police Headquarters

– Tradewinds 2023 to be hosted by Guyana

ON Monday, military representatives from the United States conducted several site visits around the Guyana Police Force Headquarters ahead of Operation Tradewinds 2023.

According to Police Headquarters, the Strategic Site Survey is to check the capacity to house participants both locally and internationally during the multinational military exercise slated to run for two weeks.

Tradewinds 2023 will be hosted by Guyana in July of next year and is expected to concentrate on countering transnational criminal organisations and violent extremist organisations to improve Caribbean Community Standard Operating Procedures and boost regional co-operation and stability, and to improve response efficacy to security threats.

During the visit, the representatives were given a tour of the Police Sports Club, Felix Austin Training Centre, and the Officers’ Training Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Operations (ag) Ravindradat Budhram, Commander of Regional Division Five, Superintendent Guy Nurse, Officer-in-Charge of Tactical Services Unit, Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite, and Deputy Superintendent Rovin Das, were also amongst those present at the site-survey.