29 soldiers graduate in artillery, support weapons course

TWENTY-NINE ranks attached to the 21 Artillery Company graduated as Gunners, following their successful completion of the Grade Three Artillery and Support Weapons Course.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), a simple ceremony to mark the occasion was recently held at Jaguar Lecture Hall, Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

The course commenced on May 17, 2022, and ran for eight weeks. The training instilled the necessary doctrines and drills at the gun-team level for executing any Artillery / Support mission across the full spectrum of military operations.

The course was divided into three terms and covered several areas, including Shot Theory, Tactical Employment, and a Live-Firing Phase.

The Best Graduating Student award was copped by Private (PTE) Orwane Harris while PTE Darwin Harris claimed the runner-up prize.