Onderneeming labourer dies after falling from pickup

A 56-year-old labourer lost his life on Sunday morning after he fell off the tray of a motor pickup on the Onderneeming Sandpit Public Road. Dead is Lincon Moore of Onderneeming Sandpit, Region Two.

The incident occurred around 07:30hrs.

According to information received, Moore was in the tray of motor pickup GJJ 8946 which was proceeding east on the Onderneeming Public Road. The driver told police that he was proceeding at a fast rate of speed with Moore seated in the tray of the vehicle.

He related that as he was passing a steel bar at the toll gate at the Onderneeming Sandpit Road, he heard an impact from the rear of his vehicle and immediately stopped to investigate what had happened.

There, he saw Moore lying motionless.

“We saw him, he got injuries to his head and he was unconscious,” an eyewitness said.

Moore was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead.

The driver of the pickup is in police custody assisting with investigations.