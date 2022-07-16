Taxi driver gets 16 years for raping girl

HIGH Court Judge, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, on Friday, sentenced 35-year-old taxi driver, Feroz Shakeer, to 16 years behind bars for raping a 12-year-old girl back in 2015.

Last month, Shakeer was found guilty by a 12-member jury at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court. He had denied engaging in sexual activity with the teenager on December 3, 2015.

He was represented by attorneys-at-law George Thomas and Madan Kissoon, while prosecutor Cicelia Corbin presented the state’s case.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry, during her sentencing remarks underscored the physical and psychological trauma the victim has had to face, and continues to face.

Among other things, the judge said that Shakeer lacked genuine remorse and had maintained his innocence.

The judge, after taking into consideration the nature and prevalence of the offence, sentenced Shakeer to 16 years in prison.

According to the case facts, in 2015, Shakeer operated a taxi. On the day in question, instead of dropping the victim and her cousin at their requested destination, he drove to a shop and locked them in his car.

After purchasing “beers” from the shop, Shakeer drove to a remote location in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

He then gave the victim and her cousin the alcohol to drink but they refused. Shakeer held down the victim and forced her to drink the “beer.” The teen passed out and Shakeer raped her.

The teen’s cousin rushed to her aid after seeing Shakeer committing the act. Shakeer threatened them before dropping them off at their intended destination.

The child subsequently confided in her relatives, and the matter was reported to the police. Shakeer was later arrested and charged.

The victim in her impact statement said that she was left to live with the stigma associated with sex crimes and was taunted by her peers while at school.

The young girl said she is suffering from the trauma of the incident and when the trial commenced it reopened old wounds.

“I would like to see him go to jail for a lifetime because he raped me when I was a child, only 12 years old. He robbed me of my childhood…He ruined my entire life. He took my joy away and I want him to pay. He raped me and came to court lying to his lawyers that he did not do so when he did all those things to me,” she added.