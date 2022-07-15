Digicel launches ‘Cash Vault’ promotion

ONE of Guyana’s leading telecommunications services providers, Digicel, on Thursday launched its summer promotion, “Cash Vault,” which gives customers a chance to win up to $3 million in cash.

Through the promotion which begins today and ends on August 25, Digicel customers will be able to qualify for the cash prize by collecting each letter of the word “CASH” after topping up their phones with $1,000 or more. Persons could keep track of their letters by texting “GRAB” to 1144. There will be two draws, one on August 6 and another on August 27.

At the launch of the company’s grand promotion, four media workers who were randomly selected had an opportunity to enter the vault and “grab” as much cash as they could within 60 seconds.

Videographer at the National Communications Network (NCN), Kester Pompey, and reporter at Kaieteur News, Renay Sambach, both won $50,000, while another Kaieteur News reporter, Allyiah Allicock, won $42,000 and Assistant Editor at the Guyana Chronicle, Navendra Seoraj, secured $18,000.