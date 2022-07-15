$88.4M in cash, prizes for honoured police ranks

– ‘Top Cop’ announces 15 per cent decline in serious crimes

FOR exceptional service over the year, some police officers were awarded $88.4 million in cash and prizes, on Thursday, at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 183rd Awards Ceremony, held at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The ranks were awarded for their outstanding performances in the areas of criminal investigation; counter-drug trafficking; recovery of firearms and other illegal items, and generally, good police work.

The ceremony saw police ranks from the various divisions being rewarded for their performances in their different districts.

Additionally, members of the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) were considered for awards since they, too, aid in the fight against crime, and collaborate closely with the GPF.

Ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters were awarded for their handling of several high-profile cases, for which charges were eventually instituted against arrested persons.

The cases include the recent case of Reonol Williams, who was struck down and killed along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in May by a driver who allegedly dumped Williams’ body to conceal the crime.

Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, while delivering the featured address at the ceremony, said that the force has recorded a 15 per cent decline in serious crimes compared to the same period last year.

He disclosed that there is currently ongoing transformational change occurring in the GPF driven by the force’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.

“The plan guides our strategic direction of being modernised, diversified and accountable as we prepare to meet contemporary challenges demanded by the public.

“The plan is governed by six pillars which are: operational priority, partnership, developing our people, infrastructure, performance, professionalism and

accountability,” he said.

According to Mr Hicken, these pillars are critical for any developing organisation, especially one that is designed for continuity, like the GPF.

He added that the force has established a Community Relations Department and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Guyana, Cacique Inc., Nations University, Texila American University, Government Technical Institutes, and the Board of Industrial Training for the purpose of capacity building.

Additionally, recruitment of a Therapist/Counsellor to provide psychotherapy for ranks is also being considered.

Hicken said that over 375 ranks completed training in courses such as elementary prosecuting; human resource management; occupational health and safety; critical thinking, a Train-the-Trainer programme, Domestic Violence prevention, and foreign language training.

Additionally, the service men and women will also benefit from sponsorship for their skill upgrading.

According to Hicken, in each regional police division there will be ZARA Computer Centres, which will facilitate the writing of the online theoretical driver’s examination.

Added to that, classes in Mathematics and English Language for Caribbean Examination Council (CXC)-related examinations will also be brought on stream.

“The programme will have certified training instructors and, of course, it will help to prepare the youths in terms of a focus for exams,” he said.

The Police Commissioner (ag) highlighted that there will soon be more police command centres across all the regional police divisions which better enable police to have real-time information and quicker responses to crime.

Hicken said that while there are many successes, this is simultaneously accompanied by challenges such as inadequate human resources, budget constraints, and emerging security threats, among others.

For him, there is still much work to be done if the Force is to properly meet the demands of the public.

“We want the public to be more involved in what the police force is doing and want them to be more involved in our day-to-day work.

“By doing so, they can be our eyes and ears and dispel rumours about a police force,” he underscored.

Zeroing in on professionalism, the Commissioner of Police (ag) urged the ranks to recommit themselves to working beyond the call of duty and engage with members of the community.

He added that the GPF is working diligently to improve its mission of transparency, accountability, and professionalism

“We must pat ourselves on the back for all our accomplishments thus far. Henceforth, I would like to urge all members of the Guyana Police Force to strengthen your commitment to the oath you took to ‘Serve and Protect’ as we remain resolutely on the path of reform.

“And you must continue to ensure service to the nation with the highest level of professionalism, trust and integrity,” Hicken said to the ranks at the ceremony.