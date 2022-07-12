News Archives
Adrienne Galanek is US Embassy’s new Deputy Chief of Mission
New Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek
ADRIENNE Galanek is the new Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Embassy of the United States of America here.

According to the embassy, Ms. Galanek is a career U.S. diplomat who recently served as a Department of State Faculty Advisor at the U.S. Naval War College.

“Prior to the Naval War College, she was Deputy Director in the Political Military Affairs Bureau’s Office of State-Defense Integration, and also served as DCM in Belize and later as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim. DCM Galanek will continue to advance the mission goals of Embassy Georgetown,” the US embassy noted.

The deputy chief of mission is usually considered the second-in-command to the head of mission (usually an ambassador). DCMs serve as chargé d’affaires (that is, as acting chief of mission) when the titular head of mission is outside of the host country, or when the post is vacant.

