Sanjay has 80 per cent chance to beat cancer

(T&T Guardian) – SANJAY Sampat has been given an 80 per cent chance of full remission from cancer.

The 21-year-old Mayaro resident, who is being treated at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, thanked the hundreds of people who gave him a second chance at life.

He said the many people who had contacted him offering words of encouragement, financial contributions and prayers had sustained him when he was at his lowest.

However, even as he recuperates, Sanjay’s medical bills have been mounting. He owes US$6,000 and once he undergoes a bone marrow transplant, his debts will increase.

Sanjay, who said he was eager to be totally free from cancer, said: “I underwent intense chemotherapy and then they will repeat the process.

“From there, I will have another seven to nine days break and that’s how it will be until I’m in remission.”

He expressed joy that his brother Donald is compatible for the bone marrow transplant.

“The doctors are really happy with my progress. My brother will have to come here to do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Donald said the family is grateful that Sanjay has been responding well to treatment.

“Leukaemia cells are under control. The infection that he has is under control. He has a slight cough in between. They will now have to continue another round of chemo to get cancer in remission,” Donald said.

“I am a match to do the bone marrow transplant and it is a ten out of ten match. Doctors are very happy. It increases the chances of him being cancer-free. It’s an 80 per cent range,” he continued.

Donald said based on the latest bloodwork, everything is returning to normal.

“His organs and brain cells, vitals, and bloodwork are good. Everything has started to build back to normal. Within four to five weeks, I will have to come to India to start the process for a bone marrow transplant. That will take place 10 to 14 days, he noted.

Donald renewed his appeal for help with the mounting medical bills and urged citizens to continue sharing Sanjay’s story. See the full story on the T&T Guardian’s website if you are interested in making a donation.