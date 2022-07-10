Car torched at Eccles; suspected owner uncooperative in investigation

–Guyana Fire Service says

IN a twist of events on Friday evening, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded promptly to reports of a car on fire in Eccles, but was subsequently told by the purported owner of the vehicle that their intervention was not required.

According to a report from the GFS, the incident occurred around 20:17 hours at Lot 162 Hibiscus Avenue, AA Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

“Water Tender #113 from the Eccles Fire Station immediately responded to the location. Upon arrival firefighters observed a vehicle on fire and quickly sprang into action to extinguish the blaze.

“One line working from WT#113 tank supply was used to extinguish the fire but the vehicle and its contents were destroyed. It is suspected that the fire may have been the result of a malicious act,” the GFS said.

The presumed owner/driver of the vehicle, when questioned by the GFS, was uncooperative and refused to provide firefighters with any information regarding the car or the fire. The person reportedly said that neither a report of the incident was filed nor was the fire station contacted.

Owing to the refusal by the suspected owner, the matter was referred to the police for further investigation.

“The Guyana Fire Service is mandated to respond to all fire reports and is therefore appealing to citizens to co-operate with our ranks in providing the required information,” the GFS said.

All fires must be reported to the GFS, which is the sole agency with the responsibility for preventing and extinguishing fires within the country.