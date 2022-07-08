Over 1,700 Region Five residents gain employment

–through government’s part-time job initiative

OVER 1,700 residents of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) have gained employment through the government’s part-time job initiative which was launched in June by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The programme was initially aimed at employing 1,000 persons from the region, but was extended to cater for an additional 1,000 residents due to an overwhelming number of applications.

This initiative is also part of the government’s efforts to increase household income, in the face of the rising cost of living, and fulfil its manifesto promise to create employment for Guyanese.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Wednesday, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Five, Genevieve Blackman, said she was pleased that the programme was taken to the farming region.

“We are blessed, and we feel privileged to be one of the regions that is part of this initiative. As you know, this is a farming region, so there are not many opportunities for jobs in the region such as this. So, a lot of persons responded to the Vice President’s initiative, and they started their job. They are extremely happy that they are working even if it is on a part-time basis,” Blackman said.

Persons have been employed at various government agencies such as health centres, schools and hospitals, among others.

The REO said the only requirement needed for employment is to be a Guyanese, and a resident of the region.

DPI spoke to several part-time employees who highlighted how important the job is for them.

Young Anisha Ramseepaul works in data analysis at the Rosignol Neighbourhood Democratic Council (RDC). She said the job is propelling her to become an independent woman.

“I was home for a very long time … I am a teenager, and I want to be an independent woman, to have my own money and stuff like that, so I saw the opportunity and take it. It benefits me and my family in many ways; more income, less struggles on one person,” Ramseepaul said.

Latoya King, a single mother, said the job helps to support her, and her two children.

King said: “I applied for this job for me and my two kids. It benefits us a great lot in our home, it shows progress. I could get to do things for the home, my two children, and for myself.”

Another employee, Abiola Thomas, said: “I put in application to all the places I know and didn’t get through so I decided to apply for this one.”

She also added that the job assists in paying her mortgage.

“It benefits me a lot, I newly build my house so I have to pay mortgage when the month come, and it coming in a great deal to help me pay my mortgage,” Thomas said.

Beneficiaries are also encouraged to apply to the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) for scholarships, to further elevate themselves. (DPI)