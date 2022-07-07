Guyana, Barbados strengthen ties with updated co-operation agreement

GUYANA and Barbados, on Tuesday, signed an updated and augmented copy of the Saint Barnabas Accord, paving the way for the two countries to have further dialogue and co-operation in nine specific areas.

“The specific areas include agriculture, aquaculture and food security; mining and quarrying; tourism and international transport; trade and business development; energy; manufacturing; education – technical and vocational training and capacity building; co-operation in security and bilateral integration measures,” the Office of the President said in a statement.

The signing took place in Suriname where President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley attended the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which ended Tuesday.

President Ali and PM Mottley signed the St. Barnabas Accord in October 2021, creating one domestic space between both countries in areas across multiple sectors.

The Guyana-Barbados St. Barnabas Accord, more tangibly, provides for a seven-acre food terminal in Barbados, a space to accommodate approximately 40 containers, a reservoir holding 20 million gallons of water, and land for crop production.