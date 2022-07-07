News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana, Barbados strengthen ties with updated co-operation agreement
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley signing the updated agreement
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley signing the updated agreement

GUYANA and Barbados, on Tuesday, signed an updated and augmented copy of the Saint Barnabas Accord, paving the way for the two countries to have further dialogue and co-operation in nine specific areas.

“The specific areas include agriculture, aquaculture and food security; mining and quarrying; tourism and international transport; trade and business development; energy; manufacturing; education – technical and vocational training and capacity building; co-operation in security and bilateral integration measures,” the Office of the President said in a statement.

The signing took place in Suriname where President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley attended the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which ended Tuesday.

President Ali and PM Mottley signed the St. Barnabas Accord in October 2021, creating one domestic space between both countries in areas across multiple sectors.
The Guyana-Barbados St. Barnabas Accord, more tangibly, provides for a seven-acre food terminal in Barbados, a space to accommodate approximately 40 containers, a reservoir holding 20 million gallons of water, and land for crop production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.