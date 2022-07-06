Malteenoes Sports Club to host cricket camp from July 18-30

THE annual Malteenoes Sports Club cricket (MSC) camp will make a return from July 18 – 30 at their facility located on Thomas Lands club, Georgetown, and this year, it will cater to both males and females from ages seven to 18.

According to a release from the club on Tuesday, the activities will run Monday through Friday from 09:00h – 15:00h.

Registration forms are currently available and they can be accessed by visiting the club or Jacobs Jewelry & Pawnshop, Pike Street, Kitty.

Formed in 1902, MSC indicated they facilitate young people from the lower end of the economic strata to hone their sporting talent by having a support, development, and mentorship system for some of the commonly known names in Guyanese cricket.

MSC has produced Guyana players such as Charlie Jones, Glendon Gibbs, Rex Collymore, Barrington Brown, Colin Stuart, Kenneth Wong and female Test player Indomattie Goordial, while Test Players John Trim and Clayton Lambert from Berbice have also played for the club.