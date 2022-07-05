News Archives
UK military attache’ to Caribbean visits GDF
Chief-of-Staff (ag), Colonel Omar Khan, greets UK Military Attaché to the Caribbean, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Westlake, at Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna (GDF photo)
THE United Kingdom’s Military Attaché to the Caribbean, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Westlake, recently paid a courtesy call to Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), he was received by Chief-of-Staff (ag) Colonel Omar Khan and a team that included Colonel General Staff (ag), Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, Colonel Administration and Quartering, Commander Vernon Burnett and Staff Officer One General Three – Training and Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Andy Pompey.

As he welcomed Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Westlake, Colonel Omar Khan noted that Guyana and the United Kingdom have enjoyed centuries of relations and have continued to foster strategic alliances.

He alluded to existing collaborations, particularly in the area of training and noted that he looked forward to advancing those relations.

Lt Col Westlake said his mission was geared toward continuing to build on existing relations. In that regard, the Officers also discussed several issues of mutual benefit.

The GDF noted that, at the end of the meeting, he remarked that the deliberations were fruitful and laid a good foundation for advancement.

Lt Col Westlake also visited Coast Guard, where he held discussions with the Commanding Officer (ag) Lieutenant Commander David Shamsudeen, other Officers and the Fleet Chief.

Staff Reporter

