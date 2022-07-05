Region Three Private sector welcomes police promotions

THE Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSi) has welcomed the recent police promotions announced by the Police Service Commission (PSC), noting that all law enforcement ranks look forward to enhancing their career while many dedicate their lives to making Guyana a better place.

In a statement on Monday, Head of R3PSi, Halim Khan, said the nature of law enforcement results in many ranks feeling burnout, and enhancing the motivation and productivity of police ranks is achievable through promotion and recognition of their exemplary work in their education and dedication in their respective duties.

“We would also love to see all police ranks follow the footsteps of the Commander in Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Top Cop, Clifton Hicken, in going into the communities, listening and finding solutions to the many issues that residents face,” Khan said.

Further, noting that there is a limitation of vehicles for patrol within Region Three, Khan said security is one of the most important aspects of facilitating development in all ten administrative regions.

“When members of various communities work closely with the police, effective leadership can identify problems earlier and create effective solutions to deal with those issues. The R3PSi will embrace all aspects to assist law enforcement in making all communities in Region Three safer,” Khan added.

Senior Superintendents of Police Calvin Brutus, Errol Watts, Khali Pareshram, Fizal Karimbaksh, Ravindradat Budhram, and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum are among eight senior police ranks who were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police, effective July 3.

The Guyana Police Force, on Sunday, published the list of promotions from the Police Service Commission, dated July 2, 2022.

Twenty-one officers were promoted to Superintendents of Police, 25 to Deputy Superintendents, while 42 were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

A list of 21 were promoted to Assistant Superintendents on Probation, four to Cadet officers, six to Chief Inspectors, and 97 were promoted to Inspectors of Police.

In the junior police promotions lists, 104, were promoted to Regular Sergeant, 109 to Corporal and 85 to Lance Corporal. The GPF is currently observing its 183rd Anniversary.