PM Phillips, gov’t officials hear security concerns of Enmore, Mon Repos communities

PRIME Minister Mark Phillips led a team of senior government officials, on Wednesday, to Enmore and Mon Repos villages, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where the safety and security of the areas was discussed.

The visit, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, was a follow-up on a promise made by President, Dr Irfaan Ali after calls were made to strengthen community policing.

On Tuesday, persons engaged in riotous behaviour along the East Coast corridor which resulted in looting, damage to property, and bodily harm to some passers-by.

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall and Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony accompanied PM Phillips.

On Tuesday following the protest which caused a section of the East Coast corridor roadway to be closed off, President Ali not only condemned the protest action, but hinted he would call for the National Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution against political violence and threats of assassination.

“…[I]n order to build one Guyana for all, we must speak with one voice that threats of political violence and assassination will not be tolerated in our democratic society,” the President had said regarding threats which were made against his life in a live video streaming on Facebook.