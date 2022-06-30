Caribbean technology company ranked number 12 worldwide

(Barbados Today) BAHAMAS-based technology company Cloud Carib has broken a new record, placing number 12 worldwide and number one in the Caribbean and Latin America as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services (MSP).

The ranking comes as regional governments and private organisations on the road to digital transformation continue to opt-out of using popular global managed service providers in favour of their Caribbean-based counterpart.

The demand for MSP’s operating within the region has pushed companies like Cloud Carib to the forefront of the industry, garnering them global recognition for providing best in class business solutions. Winners were reviewed by the editors of Channel Futures with this year touted as one of the most competitive years in the survey’s history.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, Cloud Carib has expanded its network and managed service offerings in other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, The Cayman Islands and Dominica – a move which company executives attribute to its consistent rise in ranking on the MSP 501 list.

Cloud Carib provides customers 24x7x365 managed hosting services, focused on data protection/security, disaster recovery and data sovereignty with jurisdictional data options across the Caribbean and Latin America, extending into Canada.

The Bahamas-based managed services provider first made its entrance on the MSP 501 list in 2019 at number 160. In 2020 the company’s ranking jumped significantly to number 33 and rose again in 2021 when the company debuted at number 28. The 2022 ranking represents the fourth consecutive year that the company has made the list.

“This truly has been a team effort,” Cloud Carib’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Scott MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie added: “Since being recognised for the first time in 2019, we’ve seen consistent growth and that is the result of hard work and dedication put in by all members of our team.”

The MSPs that qualify for the 501 list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures.

“The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record,” she added.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels.

“These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

“It is exciting to be named among such an impressive list of MSP’s,” said Cloud Carib Founder and CTO, Stelios Xeroudakis, adding: “For the past 10 years, we’ve committed to providing exceptional service across the Caribbean and it’s an amazing feeling to be recognised for that work.”

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organisations in public and private sectors.

Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces. This year’s winners are being recognised on the Channel Futures website and will be honoured at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, September 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.