Vincent Alexander to pay $2.5M to Vishnu Persaud for defamation
GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander
AFTER failing to file the challenge to the 2020 judgement within the required timeframe, the Court of Appeal has ruled that Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, will have to pay $2.5 million to former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Vishnu Persaud.

Persaud, who is now the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), back in 2018, had taken Alexander, former Editor-in-Chief of the Guyana Chronicle, Nigel Williams, and the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) to court for the defamation of his character.

In his court documents, he had contended that the statements made were formulated based on assertions of fact that he misrepresented or faked his qualifications while applying for the DCEO position. He claimed that statements clearly referred to him and were published both locally and abroad by the Guyana Chronicle.

In 2020, High Court Judge, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, awarded judgment amounting to more than $4 million after she found that the publication of the defamatory statements tarnished Persaud’s professional and personal reputation which he had garnered over the years through educational pursuits and work experience at GECOM. According to her, the publication of the statements would have affected his ability to secure future employment opportunities.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Vishnu Persaud

The judgement was later appealed.

During the Appeal Court hearing, Persaud’s attorneys Devindra Kissoon and Natasha Vieira contended that Alexander failed to file his appeal within the stipulated six-week timeframe of his challenge.

The Appeal Court agreed with the lawyers’ submissions and in so doing, upheld the 2020 judgement. This means Alexander will have to pay damages in the sum of $2.5 million to Persaud. The court also ordered that Alexander pay costs to Persaud in the sum of $150,000.

Given the court’s ruling, the judgement against GNNL and Williams also stands. They will have to pay damages in the sum of $1.5 million jointly and severally. They are also ordered to pay Persaud $150,000 jointly and severally.

