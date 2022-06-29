Police to investigate assassination threat against President Ali

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be tasked with investigating assassination threats made by a protestor on Tuesday, against President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Amidst protest actions calling for justice for Quindon Bacchus who was purportedly killed by a police, one of the protestors was filmed threatening to harm the President.

“Today, a man threatened my life. And, the Member of Parliament who filmed it did not denounce the statement. I have received an outpouring of love and support. Today, I will be holding my family and the extended Guyanese family tighter,” President Ali said in a post on his official Facebook page.

In a prior video posted on his page, the President said: “This is unacceptable in a democratic society… I assure stakeholders that this is a separate issue and it must also be subject to investigation by the Guyana Police Force.”

The Head of State subsequently wrote that he will also be calling on the Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution decrying political violence and threats of assassination.

“I will be asking for the Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution decrying political violence and threats of assassination. Because, in order to build one Guyana for all, we must speak with one voice that threats of political violence and assassination will not be tolerated in our democratic society,” President Ali said.

The protest on Tuesday, initially started at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, where persons took to the street and chanted for justice after they were misled by a false media report that the police officer purportedly involved in the killing of Bacchus, had been released.

What started as a verbal chant quickly escalated as scores of persons blocked sections of the ECD corridor with debris and even made their way to Mon Repos, where they purportedly beat vendors, robbed them and destroyed their property.

Contrary to what was falsely reported by a media house, which has since retracted its article and apologised, the attorney representing the officer in question, Kezia Williams, on June 23, filed Writ of Habeas Corpus against the Guyana Police Force, Attorney-General, and the Director of Public Prosecution, in the High Court.

However, on Monday, High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon did not grant the application after the Attorney-General’s Chambers objected and informed the court that the matter is still under investigation and De Nobrega is under “open arrest” while still in police custody.